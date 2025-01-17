Public Service Announcement – Delay In-Person Services

The Accountant General’s Department wishes to inform the public that there may be delays in contacting our office and receiving in-person services on Friday, January 17, 2025 due to a disruption in our electrical systems.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

We would also like to remind you of our contact information, including our telephone numbers:

• 876-922-8320-7

• 876-829-2694

• 876-803-0404

• email address: info@treasury.gov.jm

The Accountant General’s Department—committed to excellence…serving you is our priority.