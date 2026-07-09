Public-Sector Workers to Debate Productivity Growth in Final

The Accountant General’s Department and the Administrator General’s Department will face off in the final of the Public Sector Debate Competition, scheduled for Thursday, July 9, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The teams will debate the moot: ‘Be it resolved that Jamaica should prioritise productivity growth in existing industries over policies aimed at developing new higher value-added industries’.

Ahead of the championship debate, the Teaching Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will compete in the third-place play-off.

They will debate the moot: ‘Be it resolved that the Government of Jamaica should establish a legal right to free public access to the foreshore and sea, for all Jamaicans, subject only to reasonable limits for safety, environmental protection, and public order’.

A total of 32 teams participated in this year’s competition. The winning team will walk away with more than $1 million in cash and prizes.

Communication Lead, Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), Anneke Clarke, told JIS News that this year’s finalists demonstrated a very high standard of preparation and teamwork throughout the competition, making for an exciting finale.

“Each round has showcased the remarkable talent that exists across the public service. The finalists have earned their place through disciplined research, collaboration and thoughtful debate, and we look forward to an engaging championship that reflects the quality of this year’s competition,” she said.

The competition, which is organised by the TIU, in partnership with the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment Limited, provides public-sector employees with an opportunity to strengthen their research, analytical, critical-thinking and public-speaking skills while engaging in informed discussions on issues of national and global importance.