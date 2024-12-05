Public Safety and Security a Key Pillar of Aspire Jamaica

National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says public safety and security is a critical pillar of the Government’s new growth agenda, ASPIRE Jamaica.

This new policy initiative, unveiled by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on November 19, outlines a comprehensive strategy aimed at transitioning Jamaica towards robust and inclusive economic growth.

The objective is to foster a more equitable society that benefits all Jamaicans, while ensuring sustainable growth for future generations.

Addressing journalists during a visit to the Gregory Park Mobile Command Post in St. Catherine on Wednesday (December 4), Dr. Chang said the Government recognises that continued investment in the national security portfolio is integral in achieving development goals.

“If you look at ASPIRE, you realise that security and public safety is number two. Access to economic opportunity is number one to create an economy of inclusiveness, but it has to be based on a foundation of security,” he noted.

“When we have public safety and good order the entrepreneurial spirit of Jamaicans [will flourish]… security provides the framework for that,” Dr. Chang contended.

“Our commitment is to increase public safety and security of communities like this. There is a lot of work to be done… it’s a commitment of the Prime Minister,” he stressed.

The ASPIRE framework has six pillars: A – Access to Economic Opportunity for All (Inclusive Growth); S – Safety and Security; P – People (Human Capital Development); I – Infrastructure Development; R – Reform of the Bureaucracy (Ease, Speed and Cost of Doing Business); E – Economic Diversification/New Industries.