Public Notice – Closure of Bank of Jamaica, Nethersole Place Location Tomorrow

Bank of Jamaica advises that its Nethersole Place location will be closed tomorrow, Friday, 27 December 2024, to facilitate necessary emergency repairs to the building.

The Bank will activate its Essential Services Protocol to continue providing core services to the financial markets.

In that regard a separate Notice will be sent to financial markets participants.

There will be no Teller Services offered to the public and there will be a postponement of the Lunch Hour Concert.

The resumption of normal operations is anticipated on Monday, 30 December 2024.

The new date for the Lunch Hour Concert will be announced shortly.

We apologise for any inconvenience that this closure may cause.