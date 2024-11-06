Public Health Inspectors Urged to Continue Enforcing the Laws

Public health inspectors are being encouraged to continue enforcing public health laws, even in the face of challenges.

This charge was given by President of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI), Michael Myles, while addressing the organisation’s 78th annual educational conference, held recently at the Grand Bahia Resort in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

“When we find breaches in the public health law, we must serve statutory notices and prosecute. For greater compliance, we must enforce the law,” he underscored.

“We must continue to ensure that the best public health practices are followed, so that persons are not ill at the end. Challenges have reminded us that we cannot be complacent. We have work to do, and we must do it,” Mr. Myles added.

He also encouraged citizens to support public health inspectors by identifying breaches and ensuring offenders are “brought to book.”

Mr. Myles maintained that public health inspectors have contributed significantly to nation building.

He commended them for their hard work, tenacity and sacrifices, particularly during the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 3.

“We saw your efforts after Hurricane Beryl. Inspectors went out, left their families to ensure that we did not have negative health effects. You deserve applause. You are called the vanguards of public health, frontline workers, servants to the people of this country,” Mr. Myles stated.

“Sometimes our work goes unnoticed, we are sometimes called unsung heroes. But we play our part well, and that is why we can enjoy an environment that we are proud of,” he added.

Inspector at the Trelawny Public Health Department, Shauna Kaye Parke, received the 2023/24 Public Health Inspector of the year award, while Inspector at the St. James Public Health Department, Katrece Bowen, was adjudged the Food Safety Officer of the Year.

The conference was held under the theme: ‘Charting the Digital Future of Public/Environmental Health: Trends, Tools and Transformations’.