Public Engaged in Monitoring and Reporting Road-safety Breaches

Members of the public are being encouraged to play an active role in road safety by reporting dangerous driving, disorderly conduct, and other unsafe driving practices.

“If you witness behaviour that endangers other road users, we encourage you to report it. However, members of the public should never place themselves or others at risk to capture this evidence,” said Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

“The relevant agencies will review submissions and, where appropriate, compare them with available surveillance footage. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will assess evidentiary value through its investigative processes, while the Transport Authority and the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) will use the information to support enforcement, compliance monitoring, operational deployment, and road-safety interventions,” he outlined.

The Minister said that by identifying high-risk drivers and applying escalating sanctions where necessary, the system encourages compliance, improves road user behaviour, and contributes to safer roads for motorists, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike.

He was addressing a press conference on Thursday (June 25) at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices.

The Ministry is engaging the public in monitoring and reporting road safety infractions to support the implementation of the Demerit Point System, which will take effect on October 1.

It is a structured mechanism through which points are added to a driver’s record for specified traffic offences, resulting in the suspension of the driver’s licence where prescribed thresholds are exceeded.

“We are imploring all motorists to ensure that they take note of the reform under way and ensure they are compliant,” the Minister said.

He noted, however, that the success of the initiative depends not only on enforcement but also on public cooperation.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. By working together and responsibly reporting dangerous behaviour, we can reduce crashes, save lives, and build a stronger culture of compliance and respect on Jamaica’s roads,” he stated.

Reports may be submitted through the JCF WhatsApp, (876) 591-5671; Transport Authority WhatsApp, 876DRIVEJA (876) 374- 8352); (876) 551-8196 or (876) 279-8515. Persons may also email customerservice@ta.org.jm; or submit reports to the Island Traffic Authority social media platforms, Instagram and TikTok: @islandtrafficauthority.