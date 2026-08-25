Public Consultation on National Animation Policy

In an effort to include more ideas of Jamaican animators in the National Animation Policy, which is now in Green Paper stage, the Office of the Prime Minister hosted a public consultation on Monday (August 24).

At the event, which was held at ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston, Consultant, D’Oyen Williams, encouraged all local animators to submit their concerns about the policy to the Government and mention what they would like to be included.

This, he said, would help build a stronger, more competitive and sustainable animation industry for Jamaica.

As a veteran in the Jamaican animation industry, he noted that a decade and a half ago, more animators were in Jamaica but given that their dreams were not being supported, the industry did not grow.

However, this Green Paper offers new hope and the opportunity for current animators to blossom and earn mainly online.

“We want to know what are the elements that we need to put into our plan to help you, because you guys are doing the work and have the ideas… . What are the kinds of opportunities that we need to make sure are available to you. And that is the central part of the policy,” Mr. Williams said.

He noted that with the advancement of technology over the years and social media now at the disposal of everyone, the chances of earning and airing the work of local animators is much easier and at the fingertips of the creatives, allowing them to earn from their homes and not having to seek airing time from television stations or broadcasters, whether locally or overseas.

“Animation has been going on for a lot longer than a lot of people realise or even remember back in the 1970s. Grace[Kennedy Limited] was a big supporter of animation back in the day. We’ve had changes in how much animation has been happening. Back in 2011, there was a lot more animation, but it has died off since. It has been happening for a long time. People have been trying to fulfil their dreams of a meaningful animation career for a while,” he said.

To prove his point, he replayed some old animation advertisements which were created by Jamaicans and supported by local manufacturer GraceKennedy, and a project called Kiya Sky by a Jamaican animator that was aired by Nickelodeon in 2009 and as part of their festival for that year.

For his part, Principal Director, Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dwayne Haynes, asked the animators to partner more with the Government, JAMPRO, JIPO, the Jamaica Animation Nation Network and HEART/NSTA Trust for the National Animation Policy.

“It is an opportunity to help shape the future of a sector that sits at the intersection of creativity, technology and entrepreneurship. Your presence demonstrates a shared commitment to ensuring that Jamaica’s animation industry moves beyond potential [and] into a future that’s defined by growth, investment, innovation, exports and global competitiveness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Principal Director, Office of the Prime Minister, Melissa Haynes, reiterated that development of the Green Paper is not being done in isolation, thus the reason they had the consultation and appointed a Committee.

“The National Animation Policy builds on the efforts of all stakeholders and provides an important framework for the next phase of the industry’s development. The policy is a strong signal of the Government’s commitment to the growth and continued development of the industry through increased investment, training, research and the strengthening of the wider ecosystem necessary to support a sustainable and globally competitive animation sector,” she said.