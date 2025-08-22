Public Awareness and Education Necessary to Fight Cybercrime – Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says with Jamaicans increasingly showing an affinity for online shopping, the risks for cyberattack will become even greater.

He argued that the public must be kept informed about what cybercrime looks like and what can be done to prevent it, emphasising that awareness and education are essential parts of strengthening the country’s defences.

Speaking at the Security Ministry’s second CyberSMART Community event, held at Glendevon Primary and Infant School in St. James on August 20, Dr. Chang said that embracing the “fast” digital transformation, which sees more people using online banking, shopping, education, and social connections, not only poses an imminent risk to persons but will also require a powerful and immediate response from local authorities.

“In the first six months of 2025, more than 200 cyber incidents were reported,” he noted, listing examples such as phishing emails, stolen banking details, hacked social media accounts, and identity theft.

“That is why I am here today to remind you that cybersecurity is national security,” the Minister said.

Dr. Chang noted that cybercrime is evolving and that digital tools are often used to commit crimes. He warned that digital crime and violence are rising and, in some cases, linked to homicide.

This reality, the Minister said, places more pressure on Jamaica’s police and security teams.

The Minister said that to meet these challenges, the Government is strengthening national cyber defences, adding that the Administration will continue to raise awareness and encourage open discussion about cybersecurity.

He stressed that resilience starts with education and training, so Jamaicans can recognise and respond to cyberthreats.

“A crucial step to building resilience is education and training,” the Minister said, reiterating that the Ministry plans to empower people with knowledge to protect themselves online and to respond confidently if they encounter cyber risks.

Dr. Chang also highlighted the importance of partnerships and technology, noting that the Government is working with key stakeholders to create a coordinated, nationwide response to cybercrime.

He pointed to higher budget allocations for cyber infrastructure as a sign of commitment to the cause.

“The resources will help us monitor and respond to threats more effectively. The Ministry will continue to equip law enforcement with advanced tools and training to improve investigations and prevention,” the Minister said.

Dr. Chang said that going forward, the Ministry will expand awareness campaigns, foster collaborations, and use new technology to safeguard Jamaicans online.

The CyberSMART Community initiative remains a central part of Jamaica’s plan to build a safer digital future.