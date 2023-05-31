Public and Private-Sector Entities Endorse the Jamaica Business Gateway

Public and private-sector entities are endorsing the Jamaica Business Gateway (JBG), an online portal designed to revolutionise transactions between businesses and the Government.

Speaking during the digital platform’s launch at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on May 17, Chairman and Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, said the JBG will not only improve the ease of doing business but facilitate private-sector investment.

“The portal… [will] provide stakeholders with a convenient and efficient way to make applications for and access government services such as licences, permits and information required in order to establish, undertake and maintain operations,” he stated.

Dr. Henry added that “it is also a key element of ‘Jamaica’s Business Environment Reform Agenda’, demonstrating the Government of Jamaica’s commitment to improving Jamaica’s digital and economic infrastructure and is in keeping with Goal Three of Vision 2030 [to ensure that] Jamaica’s economy is prosperous”.

He further shared that “we believe [the JBG will] more fundamentally and tangibly provide a channel to facilitate accelerated economic growth and overall country performance”.

Initiatives such as the JBG are deemed critical as the PIOJ continues to fulfil its mandate of incorporating into the development planning process, a greater degree of innovation, critical thinking and strategic analysis to prepare Jamaica to better respond to emerging global trends and opportunities and attract investment to advance national development priorities, and innovations.

Dr. Henry pointed out that the JBG’s launch will also support the National Investment Policy by providing “a direct business-to-government interface, to facilitate ease of communication between private companies and government entities”.

To this end, the PIOJ Chairman endorsed and strongly recommended the Gateway’s use to provide better services and improve service delivery to businesses.

“The actions to improve the business environment are essential to reduce the transaction costs of doing business, modernise the legal and commercial architectural framework of the business environment and, ultimately, promote private-sector involvement in generating growth,” he said.

Dr. Henry added that “we are in an era of private sector-led growth, and with the launch of the Gateway, we are one step closer to making Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and, importantly, do business”.

Meanwhile, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Representative on the Governance Working Group, Aden Whittaker, said “creating a platform that enhances business efficiency and productivity is crucial [in] allowing our private sector to thrive and contribute to national development”.

“As we constantly seek ways to enhance business efficiency and help entrepreneurs navigate the complex bureaucratic landscape more effectively, and as ongoing advocates for policies and initiatives that enhance business productivity, the PSOJ fully supports this transformative platform,” he declared.

“We strongly encourage all businesses to embrace this tool and provide robust input and feedback to the Ministry [of Industry, Investment and Commerce] to enable its continued improvement,” Mr. Whittaker added.