PSTEB Receives 115 Tablets from ITA to Boost Digital Crash Data Collection

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) has received 115 tablet computers from the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) to support digital collection of electronic road crash data.

The tablets were presented during the National Road Safety Council’s meeting at the Courtleigh Hotel & Suites in Kingston on June 26.

The devices were procured under the United Nations (UN) Road Safety Fund Project – ‘A Safe Systems Approach for Safer Roads in Jamaica’ – facilitated by the

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Director of Road Safety at the ITA, Dr. Shama Campbell, said the handover of the tablets marks a critical milestone in the Authority’s efforts to improve road safety and strengthen evidence-based decision-making in the transport sector.

“As we confront the persistent challenge of road traffic crashes, one truth remains Constant – we cannot manage what we do not measure. Accurate and timely crash data is fundamental to understanding risk, designing effective interventions, and monitoring impact,” she said.

“Manual or paper-based data-collection methods such as the Accident Record Booklets currently being used, while once necessary, often result in delays, transcription errors, and data fragmentation. A modernised, integrated data capture process is essential for creating safer roads and more efficient transport systems,” the Director added.

Dr. Campbell further stated that at the centre of this initiative is the Integrated Management Information Accident Analysis Package (iMAAP) platform, a web-based crash data analysis system developed by the United Kingdom’s Transport Research Laboratory (TRL) to support evidence-based road-safety interventions.

She said iMAAP is a globally recognised, portal for capturing, analysing and mapping road-crash data.

“It is the modern, web-based evolution of the original Microcomputer Accident Analysis Package (MAAP) system, also developed by TRL. The Road Safety Unit previously utilised MAAP software since 1999 and in 2022, upgraded to iMAAP,” the Director further stated.

“This modern tool allows for real-time data entry from crash sites, the use of GPS (Global Positioning System)-enabled mapping, the integration of police and hospital data, and the generation of detailed analytical reports.

“So iMAAP supports the move from a paper-based data-collection process to a streamlined, cloud-based system that ensures data integrity, accessibility, and analytical power in alignment with global best practice in crash data management,” she added.

Dr. Campbell indicated that more than 200 PSTEB officers have successfully trained in the use of the iMAAP platform for crash data entry, as part of the UN Road Safety Fund Project.

She noted that the next phase of implementation will focus on training officers to use iMAAP’s analytical tools.

“The tablets handed over will be used by officers from PSTEB to collect crash data directly at crash scenes and to log incidents reported by members of the public. These devices are configured to interface seamlessly with the iMAAP system, enabling officers to capture key road crash information previously captured by the paper-based Accident Record Booklet,” the Director stated.

Dr. Campbell added that the shift to digital data entry will improve the speed and accuracy of crash reporting, minimise the loss of critical incident details, and reduce reliance on manual transcription – ultimately equipping officers with the tools needed to perform their duties more efficiently in the field.

For his part, PSTEB Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Gary McKenzie, said the donation of the tablets will enhance the police’s ability to carry out their responsibilities more effectively.

“It is very important for us to note that as we move on the business of road safety, the issue of technological advancement and efficiency is critical to our work. We have to gather and analyse data, and we have to do so efficiently and effectively. So, receiving these tablets will help our officers in the field to instantaneously gather data [and] to be able to have it stored and assist us to refer to them as we conduct investigations and conclude on crashes,” Dr. McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, PAHO/WHO (World Health Organization) Representative for Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein, said his organisation is pleased to be part of the coalition for improving road safety across the island.