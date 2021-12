PSA | Early Closure Of RGD Offices On December 31, 2021

The Registrar General’s Department wishes to advise its valued customers that All RGD offices will be closed at 12 noon to the public on December 31, 2021.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause. Normal operations will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Please be reminded that applications for birth, death and marriage certificate may be submitted online at www.rgd.gov.jm.

