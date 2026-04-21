PS Troupe Encourages Students to Persevere

Sharing her own story of overcoming personal and academic challenges, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, has charged students to believe in themselves and pursue a path of excellence.

She noted that they will face obstacles but they should never give up.

“You will always have challenges, be it big or small. You may see us up here and feel we did it overnight and feel [it was done] by a magic wand; it’s not a magic wand. It was really about hard work and determination. It’s really about understanding that in life it’s not what has happened to you, but life is what you choose to become. Life is not about what others say about you, but how your successes make the noise for you. Your achievements must be the noise,” she said.

Dr. Troupe was addressing the Leadership Development Programme (LDP) Awards ceremony at St. Andrew High School for Girls where certificates were issued to 123 grade-13 students for successful completion of the programme.

Speaking to the students who are preparing for the next phase of their lives, the Permanent Secretary related her story of a tough childhood growing up without a father.

She did not pass for a traditional high school after sitting the Common Entrance Examination but allowed God to lead her while she bloomed where she was planted.

She rose to become head girl at Trench Town Comprehensive High School, where she was placed, and then a trained teacher after graduating with honours from The Mico University College and is now elated to help lead the Education Ministry.

Dr. Troupe credited teachers at Trench Town Comprehensive High for believing in her and pushing her to excel.

“I had no choice over which family I was born in, which school, all of those were chosen for me. That only choice I had was to maximise the experience I got [and] to be determined to excel,” she said.

“As I stand here this morning, I tell you my own story. I didn’t start out at St. Andrew High School for Girls. I didn’t get the Common Entrance in my days… I didn’t see my name in the paper. I cried… I had to dig deep. I did not get the opportunity of a traditional high school but I didn’t stop,” she pointed out.

“I recognised from very early that there was something deep within me. I had the pedigree for excellence. I never went to St. Andrew, so consider yourself privileged…; do not take this for granted,” she said.

She told the students to “remember that it’s not about where you have started, it’s about where you are going. That’s understanding resilience. You cannot stop on the journey because it is not going your way. It will not always go your way”.

For her part, Principal, St. Andrew High School for Girls, Keeva Ingram, urged the students to learn from and be inspired by Dr. Troupe’s story.

“One of the things I really appreciated was her own life experience and sharing her path but she made a decision to choose her own success. It was really encouraging for the girls to hear that you can achieve what you set your mind to, and I think that is very important for them,” she stated.

The LDP helps students transition more effectively to the world of work, college and university through participation in 20 hours of community service and talks, workshops on important topics led by experts in various field.

At the end of the two-year programme, each student is required to present a written report on their community service and they receive a certificate of participation as proof of their successful completion.

Following this awards ceremony, the school opened the multimillion-dollar Lois Lake-Sherwood Centre built in honour of the late well-known businesswoman, philanthropist and past student.

The space will be dedicated to harnessing the skills of students with an interest in the performing arts.