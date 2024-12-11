Proximity Policing A Key Crime-Fighting Strategy – Dr. Chang

National Security Minister, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says that “proximity policing” is a key part of the Government’s strategy to reduce crime in communities.

Proximity policing is a community policing method that involves placing police officers in specific communities to prevent crime and build relationships with residents.

The goal is to create a lasting presence in the community to help solve problems and increase feelings of safety and security.

Minister Chang was speaking during a recent visit to Gregory Park, St. Catherine to see first-hand, the transformation taking place since the establishment of a mobile police post in the area.

The community-based approach to crime fighting has resulted in a reduction in criminal activities in the area, the Minister noted.

“The entire community of Gregory Park, earlier this year, experienced some very severe violent activities… . We, therefore, had to take action to prevent this,” he said.

“We have seen a dramatic shift in terms of public order. Since this post has been here now, I have not had one single report of a major act of violence between the communities,” he pointed out.

The Minister said that the intervention highlights the value of proximity policing as a critical part of the JCF’s crime-fighting strategy.

He emphasised the commitment of the Government to enhancing public safety and security, noting that various approaches are being employed.

“There is no one way to address this. We are dealing with… a number of very serious social and psychosocial problems in our communities which lead to severe violence.

“We have to adopt various strategies and policies. Proximity policing is only one of them. It has come at this point because we have expanded our police force and have acquired more equipment and resources,” Dr. Chang said.