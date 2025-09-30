Promotion of Safer Online Practices During NCAM

Jamaica will officially launch National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCAM) 2025 on October 1, joining the global movement to promote safer online practices and build digital resilience.

Director of the Cyber Incident Response Team (CIRT) Division, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Godphey Sterling, said the Month is being marked under the international theme, ‘Secure Our World’, and Jamaica’s national theme, ‘Secure Today – Smarter Tomorrow’.

“The challenges facing cyberspace remain dynamic and complex. Through NCAM 2025, we aim to strengthen the culture of cyber awareness across all sectors, improve cooperation, and help individuals adopt safer online practices,” he told JIS News.

Activities begin on October 1 with the official launch, while the first week of events, starting October 6, will focus on private-sector engagement and business resilience.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Rocky Meade, noted that the observance also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team, established in 2015.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening the CIRT’s capacity and advancing legislation to transform it into a National Cyber Authority.

“Cybersecurity is a critical part of Jamaica’s digital transformation agenda under Vision 2030. As we make our citizens digitally literate, we must also ensure their data and online activities are secure,” he said.

NCAM 2025 activities will continue throughout October, bringing together stakeholders from government, business, academia, and civil society to raise awareness and build stronger defences against cyber risks.