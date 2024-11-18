Prolonged Rainfall Affecting Disposal Site Operations Islandwide

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) wishes to advise the public that persistent and unprecedented rainfall across the island has significantly impacted its operations at disposal sites.

These adverse weather conditions have resulted in soggy and waterlogged grounds at several disposal sites, creating challenges for vehicular navigation and reducing efficiency.

Consequently, waste collection operations, particularly in Kingston and St. Andrew, have been slowed, resulting in longer turnaround times for garbage trucks.

The NSWMA recognizes that this situation may cause delays in garbage collection for residents and businesses, and we deeply regret any inconvenience caused.

To address this issue, we have commenced urgent remedial work on disposal sites access roads. River shingle and stones are being utilized to stabilize these roads and facilitate improved movement of vehicles.

Executive Director of the NSWMA Mr. Audley Gordon, is reassuring the public of the Authority’s commitment to resolving the challenges posed by the persistent rains.

“Our teams are working around the clock to restore normal operations. We have experienced personnel and the necessary equipment at our disposal. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we push forward to ensure efficient waste management despite these challenges.”

The NSWMA remains committed to providing the best possible service despite the challenges posed by the weather.