Projects in St. James Advancing Under Icdp II

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) is making significant progress on infrastructure upgrade projects in St. James, under the Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP) II.

Being implemented by JSIF, the project aims to improve access to essential urban infrastructure and services, while also promoting greater community safety in selected economically disadvantaged and socially at-risk areas across Jamaica.

Managing Director of JISF, Omar Sweeney, told JIS News that infrastructure projects, including water supply improvements, are nearing completion in communities across St. James.

“The ICDP II has been going on in earnest. Currently, we have significant water supply projects in Anchovy, Shuttle Wood (St. James) that’s going to be close to 12 kilometres of transmission main and upgrade of a tank and some pumping stations. What that will do is bring water supply to thousands of residents that are in that area. That project is about 30 per cent complete and ongoing,” he said.

He added that a similar water transmission and distribution upgrade project is 90 per cent complete in the Salt Spring community in the parish with another also ongoing in Norwood.

“In Norwood, we have another upgrade of water supply and road improvements. Norwood, which has been well established for some time as a residential community, but their water supply has also been poor, so we’ve upgraded that infrastructure there and that I would say is about 80 per cent complete now,” Mr. Sweeney said.

The project, being executed at a cost of $1 billion, is slated to end in March 2026.