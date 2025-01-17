Progress in Implementation of Recommendations in JETC Report –ETOC

The Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) is reporting a 22 per cent progress in the implementation of the 365 recommendations contained in the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC) report.

“This is up from the 20 per cent progress reported at our last quarterly briefing,” said Chairman, Dr. Adrian Stokes.

Addressing Friday’s (January 17) ETOC press conference, held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters at Mona, he said work has begun on all pillars of transformation, and seven recommendations have been fully implemented, with others scheduled to be finalised this year.

The Chairman pointed out that progress on the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Bill continues to lag.

“ETOC urges the Government and all stakeholders to move forward with this critical piece of legislation. It is very difficult to have meaningful transformation in our education without a modern framework that ensures we have the best people in education, working in an environment with clear rules and standards. This is why the JTC Bill needs to be completed now,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Stokes advised that work has begun on 136 initiatives, and over the next 24 months, the Ministry of Education, Youth, Skills and Information plans to commence an additional 148 initiatives.

“This means that by the end of 2026, over 77 per cent of the recommendations from the Patterson report would have been started, with a number of initiatives slated to be completed within that time. Importantly, all of the seven pillars of transformation will be positively impacted by the implementation plan over the next 24 months,” the Chairman said.

Launched in July 2020, the JETC, chaired by Professor Orlando Patterson, was mandated to comprehensively review and assess Jamaica’s education system, including its structure, operation and processes, and to recommend an action plan for change.