Output prices for producers in the Mining and Quarrying industry increased by 0.2 per cent for November 2024, while the Manufacturing industry remained relatively unchanged as released today by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

The movement in the Mining and Quarrying industry was attributed to a similar 0.2 per cent increase in the index for the major group ‘Bauxite Mining & Alumina Processing’.

For the Manufacturing industry, there was a decline of 2.2 per cent in the index for the major group ‘Refined Petroleum Products’ driven by lower international petroleum prices, while there was a 0.5 per cent increase in the index for the heaviest weighted major group, ‘Food, Beverages & Tobacco’.

For the period November 2023 – November 2024, the point-to-point index for the Mining & Quarrying industry increased by 8.8 per cent.

This was mainly due to an increase of 9.0 per cent in the index for the major group ‘Bauxite Mining & Alumina Processing’.

The point-to-point index for the Manufacturing industry increased by 0.3 per cent, contributing to this was a 3.3 per cent increase in the index for the major group ‘Food, Beverages & Tobacco’.

However, the industry’s overall increase was tempered by a 10.7 per cent decline in the index for the major group ‘Refined Petroleum Products’.

The November 2024 Producer Price Index Bulletin provides additional information on the movement of producers' prices and is available on STATIN's website www.statinja.gov.jm

The average exchange rate for the previous month was used in calculating the PPI for the current period.

The assumption is that producers would not have purchased their raw materials in the current month.

The average exchange rate for the previous month was used in calculating the PPI for the current period. The assumption is that producers would not have purchased their raw materials in the current month.