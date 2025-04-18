Producer Of Island Lemonade Teas Forms Strategic Partnership With SRC

Producer of the Island Lemonade brand of herbal iced teas, Tameka Clough, is blending science, wellness and local ingredients to carve a niche in Jamaica’s competitive beverage market.

The brand is rooted in her personal journey to wellness and specialises in iced teas made with unique herbs that offer a refreshing twist on traditional beverages with flavours such as lavender, hibiscus, hemp and mint.

Her handcrafted blends first became popular among her friends and family but now they have evolved into a business venture focused on well-being and innovation.

Taking the beverages from kitchen to commercial shelf requires more than creativity. It demands science, consistency and compliance.

As a result, Ms. Clough has formed a strategic partnership with the Scientific Research Council (SRC), which continues to play a vital role in strengthening the island’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The relationship with the SRC began while the entrepreneur worked in the public sector.

“I attended a training at the SRC, and that’s when I first saw the scope of their services,” she recalls.

“Later, I returned to standardise my teas and formulate a cosmetic product for future release,” she tells JIS News.

With the SRC’s guidance, Ms. Clough has refined her production process, enhanced shelf stability of her products, and continues to meet national standards.

“Their expertise helped me standardise my products ensuring consistent taste, presentation, and quality,” Ms. Clough explains.

“They’ve laid the foundation for me to scale operations and bring my products to market with confidence,” she adds.

The SRC’s Divisional Manager for Marketing and Corporate Communications, Carolyn Rose Miller, says that supporting entrepreneurs like Ms. Clough is central to the agency’s mission.

“MSMEs are the backbone of Jamaica’s economic growth,” she tells JIS News.

“At SRC, we support every step from idea generation to testing, formulation, manufacturing and packaging,” Mrs. Rose Miller notes.

The Council recently acquired a state-of-the-art beverage filling line capable of processing up to 2,500 bottles per day, tailored to meet the needs of small producers like Ms. Clough.

It is designed for efficiency, accuracy and compliance with four-nozzle volumetric filling, capping, and batch code printing capabilities.

For Ms. Clough, discovering that many well-established and emerging brands rely on SRC’s Pilot Plant was an unexpected bonus.

“It gave me even more confidence. You don’t need to be a scientist to create a viable product; the SRC team is there to guide you,” she says.

Ms. Clough notes that science and innovation are integral to her business, ensuring the quality, consistency and safety of her products.

By collaborating with institutions like the SRC, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, she ensures each bottle meets rigorous health and safety standards.

As the demand for Island Lemonade continues to grow, the SRC’s support is proving critical to Ms. Clough’s expansion plans.

Looking ahead, she plans to broaden local distribution and introduce her teas to regional and global markets.

She is advising other entrepreneurs to embrace the SRC, emphasising that the entity’s resources, guidance and expertise can transform their products.

“Be open to collaboration. You don’t have to do it alone,” Ms. Clough says.

Mrs. Rose Miller agrees, noting that, “we (SRC) want more entrepreneurs to realise that the infrastructure and support exist right here in Jamaica”.

“With so many beverages still being imported, now is the time to invest in local manufacturing,” she encourages.