Private Developers Diligently Endeavouring to Deliver High Quality Houses – Minister Charles

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says private developers have been diligently endeavouring to deliver high-quality houses for prospective homeowners.

Speaking with journalists following a tour of real estate developments in St. Catherine on Friday (October 8), Mr. Charles said a strong partnership had been forged with reputable established developers “who understand their role and responsibility in ensuring that what they are producing for our people is at a standard that is respectable and incorporates the Ministry’s objectives.”

These objectives, which he said are being advanced by the Government, encompass proper wastewater management and sound environmental planning, noting that developers are adhering to these guidelines.

While acknowledging that more needs to be done, Mr. Charles maintained that developers appreciate the need to integrate sustainable best practices in their operations.

He cited, as an example, the developers of the Orchards, noting that their installation of systems to treat wastewater for use by the National Irrigation Commission was forward-thinking, given the challenges posed by climate change.

Additionally, the Minister said the designs included storage capacity for rainwater harvesting.

Mr. Charles emphasised that the Ministry was looking to ensure that sustainable communities are built, noting welcome endeavours by developers to provide households with fruit trees, and “signature” plants along streets.

“They understand that what we have is respect for the environment and the balance between economic development and the environmental consideration; that is what we are calling for,” he said.