Priory to Bamboo Roadway in St. Ann to be Closed for Repairs

Commencing at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, 2025, a section of the Priory to Bamboo roadway in St. Ann will be closed to vehicular traffic.

The closure, which will be in the Sleepy Hallow area, is to facilitate the replacement of a burnt-out culvert along that roadway.

The road is scheduled to be reopened at 6:00 p.m.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the works became necessary after the pipe culvert was damaged by fire set by persons in the area.

This resulted in the failure of that section of roadway.

He says the roadway will be excavated to remove the damaged culvert which will then be replaced and the roadway reinstated.

Alternative routes during the closure include the roadway from Runaway Bay to Bamboo via Browns Town, or the roadway from Claremont to Bamboo.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while traversing the area during the period of works and to obey the instruction of posted warning signs.