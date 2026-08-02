Principals Urged To Expand Participation In Rural School Bus System

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, is calling on principals across Region Five to support the Rural School Bus System, by ensuring that eligible students receive and use the transportation cards issued under the initiative.

Addressing the Ministry’s annual Region Five Principals’ Conference at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny on July 28, Senator Morgan said the programme addresses a longstanding transportation challenge for students living in rural communities and should be supported as the Government seeks to expand its reach.

“I want to encourage you to support the rural school bus system, ensure that the cards that would have been issued…, by the service provider, Elhydro are in fact passed on to the students at your respective schools who have been identified for participation in this particular initiative. [This is] so that they can access and have the cards topped up and the requisite payment made in exchange for the provision of the service,” he said.

Senator Morgan noted that the initiative provides a safer and more dependable transportation option for rural students.

He noted further that the Government intends to build on the programme’s initial success by increasing both the fleet and the number of students served.

“We have made a start, but we want to take the rural school bus system to even higher heights in relation to the increased number of buses and, consequently, an increase in the number of learners, students being served by the facility,” Senator Morgan said.

Meanwhile, Regional Director for Region Five, Susan Nelson Smith, said the region remains focused on restoring schools affected by Hurricane Melissa ahead of the start of the new academic year.

“As a regional team, I can say to you that we are working to ensure that all our schools are repaired and get the attention. Some may not be ready in time in terms of the finality of the work for the start of the academic year, and I would have shared that information with my principals. Some works have been completed, but we are working with you,” Mrs. Nelson Smith said.

She encouraged principals to continue building on the resilience demonstrated over the past year, while embracing new approaches to improving educational outcomes.

“Resilience got us through the storm, but innovation will take us to the championship trophy,” Mrs. Nelson Smith said.

She also reminded school leaders that effective leadership should be driven by evidence and focused on improving teaching and learning.

“Your decisions must be informed by data, and I encourage you to always deploy your strongest pedagogical talent where it matters most, in the classroom,” she stated.