Principals Encouraged to Embrace Data-Driven Leadership

Regional Director at the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (Region Five), Susan Nelson Smith, is encouraging principals to embrace innovation and data-driven leadership as they prepare for the 2026/27 academic year, noting that resilience alone will not be enough to sustain improvements in education.

Addressing the Ministry’s annual Region Five Principals’ Conference at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny on July 28, Mrs. Nelson Smith urged school leaders to use the conference theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Education through Resilience and Innovation’, as a guide for the work ahead.

“This brings me to my charge to you for the 2026/2027 academic year. Guided by our theme, ‘shaping the future of education through resilience and innovation’, Principals, resilience got us through the storm but innovation will take us to the championship trophy,” she emphasised.

Mrs. Nelson Smith encouraged principals to examine student performance data closely and use it to guide instructional planning.

“Audit the data. As soon as you get the exam data… do not just look over the overall pass rates. Break down the data to specific learning objectives, whether it’s fractions in grade six or narrative writing in grade 11. Teach to the deficit,” she implored.

The Regional Director also urged school leaders to maximise the use of technology and digital systems to improve student outcomes.

“Embrace innovation and digital systems. We are fully rolling out EMIS (Education Management Information System). Use it to your benefit in tracking the attendance, in applying a tiered approach so that your at-risk students will not fall behind,” Mrs. Nelson Smith said.

EMIS is a digital data platform used by the Education Ministry to collect, manage, and analyse real-time information on students, teachers, and schools.

The Regional Director also encouraged principals to lead with vision and place teaching and learning at the centre of school-improvement efforts.

“Lead with transformational vision. Shift from basic administrative management to inspirational data-driven instructional leadership. Be the chief motivator, the head tactical strategist, the primary advocate for the emotional well-being of your students,” she said.