Principals and Teachers Commended for Implementing Tactical Approach to Improve Maths Results

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information has commended teachers and principals on the implementation of the tactical approach, which resulted in an improved performance of grade-11 students in mathematics.

“This tactical approach meant staying late, sometimes doing weekends, sometimes doing holidays and our teachers were always willing to go the extra mile for our children; and so when we see that increase in CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) Maths and we see that we’re above the region, that’s a big deal for us,” said Portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

The Minister delivered the keynote address at the Tactical Approach Awards Ceremony, held at Shortwood Teachers’ College on Tuesday (October 14).

Awards were presented to the top-10 National School Learning and Intervention Plan (NSLIP) schools with highest success rates in mathematics.

They are Ocho Rios High, Tarrant High, St. Andrew Technical High, Edwin Allen High, Green Pond High, Papine High, St. Thomas Technical High, Eltham High, Kingston Technical High and Muschette High Schools.

Citing the World Economic Forum, Dr. Morris Dixon said the most demanded jobs in the next few years will be related to artificial intelligence (AI), big data, networks and cybersecurity – all of which require a strong foundation in mathematics.

“If we are going to create children who are ready for that world that is changing so quickly, we have a responsibility to teach maths and to have them love maths. That’s like a prerogative of this Ministry and of all educators in this country if we are going to be competitive. We need our people to be comfortable with mathematics,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon pointed out that with the overall maths pass rate currently at 45 per cent, there is a clear need to aim higher – towards 50, 60, and even 70 per cent – in order to adequately equip Jamaica’s children for the future.

“As a system, we always have to ask ourselves are we doing enough to help our children understand maths? Do we use enough manipulatives? Do we use real-world problems to make the questions relatable? Do we use technology in maths to make it more engaging?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morris Dixon underscored that the Ministry is committed to improving literacy levels, as a literate child is a better mathematics student.

In September, grades one to three students at the primary level began benefiting from at least two hours of timetabled reading each week.

During the awards ceremony, teacher performance incentive awards were presented to 60 educators across Jamaica.

The top-10 high schools with the highest success rates in mathematics, which were also recognised are Ardenne High, Campion College, Immaculate Conception High, Montego Bay High, St. Andrew High School for Girls, St. George’s College, St. Jago High, Westwood High, Wolmer’s Boys’, and Wolmer’s Girls’ School.

The top-10 former secondary and new high schools demonstrating the highest success rates in mathematics are Aberdeen High, Herbert Morrison Technical High, Holland High, Cedar Grove Academy, Belair School, Iona High, Meadowbrook High, Belmont Academy, Mona High, and Kingston Technical High.