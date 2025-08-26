Principal Lauds Value of PEP Exam

Principal of Chetwood Memorial Primary School in St. James, Garvin Atkinson, has lauded the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination, describing it as a valuable tool in developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students.

Mr. Atkinson, who has served in the education system for over 28 years, said the exam represents a significant improvement over previous assessments.

“PEP is an excellent exam. It calls for critical thinking and problem solving. It is not rote learning like the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT). If given time, it will have a great impact on the education system, as it relates to our output and the quality of education that we have,” he told JIS News in an interview.

The Principal noted that while the exam places demands on students, it ultimately equips them with the skills needed to succeed at higher levels.

“Yes, children work harder, but that is what we need, for them to work hard and think critically,” he said.

Mr. Atkinson emphasised that the PEP format should remain unchanged, pointing instead to a possible reduction in the content covered.

“What the Government can do is probably cut down on the amount of content. I would say to them, look at the content for grade five, grade four, and the first term in grade six, and you leave it at that. Don’t go over into second term. [However] the exam is a good exam, and I don’t think the format needs to be changed at all,” he suggested.

Mr. Atkinson added that the long-term benefits of PEP will be seen as students progress through the education system, particularly in areas, such as Mathematics, the Sciences, and English Language.

“If given the opportunity over a period of time, PEP will spin out and have a great impact. It will improve the quality of education in Jamaica,” he said.