Prime Minister Welcomes Global Investors to Caribbean Investment Forum

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has underscored the Caribbean’s unified vision for investment-led transformation, as he welcomes global investors to Jamaica for the 2025 staging of the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF).

In a video message at the forum’s opening ceremony on Tuesday (July 29), at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in St. James, the Prime Minister said the forum is more than a fixture on the investment calendar.

“It is a bold declaration of our collective intent to present the Caribbean not as isolated island economies but as a globally competitive and sustainable investment space at the crossroads of development,” Dr. Holness said.

Citing the forum’s theme, ‘Smart, Green, Connected’, Dr. Holness argued that it captures the essence of transformation the region is pursuing.

“The Caribbean of the future is one that leverages technology to drive productivity, harnesses clean energy to power growth, strengthens infrastructure to advance competitive investment, and modernises agriculture to ensure food security. These are the foundational pillars of a resilient and inclusive economy,” Dr. Holness pointed out.

In his remarks, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, reinforced the Government’s commitment to fostering investor confidence.

“We have put in place a comprehensive suite of reforms to support businesses and encourage investment. This Government will move heaven and earth to make sure that those who come to Jamaica to do business are treated well and fairly,” he said.

Senator Hill also urged Caribbean partners to take bold steps, noting that “we must now remove the silos and collaborate in areas such as energy, technology, and finance to increase our competitiveness”.

The Caribbean Investment Forum is being hosted by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce through Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), in partnership with the Caribbean Export Development Agency.

It is aimed at unlocking opportunities in agribusiness, green economy transition, digitalisation and logistics.

The event, which lasts until July 31, has attracted hundreds of stakeholders from across the globe for two days of targeted investment matchmaking and policy dialogue.