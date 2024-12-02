Prime Minister Visits St. Ann Centenarian

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on November 28 made a special visit to the home of St. Ann centenarian, Phyllis Jamieson, on Gully Road in St. Ann’s Bay.

Mrs. Jamieson, who celebrated her milestone 100th birthday on November 16, was greeted by Dr. Holness with warm words of respect and admiration.

“God has blessed you truly, and I am always so respectful of persons who have reached this milestone, the age of 100,” the Prime Minister noted.

Mrs. Jamieson’s life story is a testament to hard work and perseverance. Throughout her years, she worked diligently as a dressmaker, house attendant and farmer.

Despite losing her sight, she has been a pillar of strength for her family, with her legacy spanning four generations.

Mrs. Jamieson’s family circle includes one biological daughter, one adopted daughter, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren.

Although being widowed since the 1980s, she continued to be a central figure in her family’s life.

Dr. Holness praised Mrs. Jamieson, not only for her personal achievements but also her contributions to her community and, by extension, country.

He thanked her for passing down valuable principles to her descendants, and acknowledged her as a model of resilience and community service.

“So, we come to pay our respects to you and to wish you a happy birthday, and to say thank you on behalf of the [Government] for the years of faithful service that you have made,” the Prime Minister stated.

Family members in Jamaica and overseas gathered to celebrate Mrs. Jamieson’s centenary with a grand celebration on Saturday, November 24.