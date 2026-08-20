Prime Minister Visits Holy Innocents Convent for Redevelopment Consultations

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, toured the Missionaries of the Poor Holy Innocents Convent in Kingston on Wednesday (August 19) as part of ongoing consultations aimed at modernising and redeveloping facilities that serve vulnerable populations.

Representatives of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) were also in attendance, as the planned upgrade of the convent will form part of the agency’s broader Central Kingston development programme.

Speaking during the tour, Dr. Holness noted that although the property was not originally designed for its current purpose, the Missionaries of the Poor have successfully adapted the facility over the years to meet the needs of the community.

The visit aimed to ensure the Missionaries of the Poor services are included in the UDC’s redevelopment plans.

“The UDC generally is planning for the development of the area, and so it was very important that we visit you, sit with you, discuss all the issues, and work on a general plan of redevelopment,” Dr. Holness said.

“I’m happy to see the level of cooperation and forward thinking as to how we can ensure that these services are provided for more Jamaicans to access in facilities that are purpose-built and sufficient for the provision of the service,” the Prime Minister added.

Dr. Holness commended the Missionaries of the Poor for their dedication and service, noting that the religious order operates in 14 countries worldwide.

He further highlighted the essential role that the Holy Innocents Convent plays in supporting pregnant women, abandoned children and the elderly.

“It’s a critical service, because the public service in this regard is not sufficient to deal with all the cases that are there; but you do provide these services from a religious point of view,” Dr. Holness said.

“In other words, the religious belief drives the delivery of the service, and the religious belief, as it relates to children and mothers and preserving life, is a very important one… and you actualise that through the service that you give,” he added.

Missionaries of the Poor Mission Superior for Jamaica, Brother Anthony Wechuli, shared details of the convent’s daily operations, noting that the facility was established 16 years ago to offer care and alternatives for pregnant women in need, while also providing housing for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

He expressed gratitude for the Government’s visit and welcomed the collaboration aimed at improving the facility and enhancing the care provided to its residents.

“I would like to really [express appreciation] and thank the Prime Minister and UDC and all the visitors who [came so] that we can put our efforts together to make sure that the work which has been started here continues in an even better way,” Brother Wechuli said.

The UDC will continue the consultative phase of the redevelopment process with other residents and stakeholders who may be affected by the planned works in the area.

Prime Minister Holness’ tour also included a visit to the Missionaries of the Poor’s Hanover Street facility in downtown Kingston.

He was accompanied by his wife, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness.