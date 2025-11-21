Prime Minister Urges Vigilance Against Health Risks After Hurricane Melissa

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has urged Jamaicans in communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa to remain vigilant against environmental health risks as they resume their daily lives.

“We take note of the reports out of the Ministry of Health [and Wellness], where we have seen some cases [of] suspected leptospirosis, and other cases of waterborne diseases, or diseases that are common after such a disaster. I appeal to all Jamaicans… be [extra] careful in your environment,” he said during a Special Press Briefing on Hurricane Melissa Recovery at Jamaica House on Wednesday (November 19).

As of November 17, the Ministry of Health has confirmed two suspected cases of tetanus in adults following Hurricane Melissa – one in Westmoreland and the other in St. Elizabeth

Tetanus is caused by the Clostridium tetani bacterium, which can enter the body through breaks in the skin – most commonly puncture wounds from contaminated objects.

The disease often emerges in the aftermath of disasters, when injuries from nails and other exposed materials increase the risk of infection.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has confirmed 11 cases of leptospirosis in the aftermath of the hurricane.

These are distributed across the parishes of St. James, Hanover, St. Elizabeth, and St. Ann.

Leptospirosis is characterised by high fever, headache, red eyes, muscle aches, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice (yellowing of the eyes or skin).

The disease poses a significant public health risk after heavy rainfall, flooding, or other major disasters, as the bacteria causing it thrives in water contaminated by the urine of infected animals, including rats and livestock.

Prime Minister Holness urges citizens to exercise extreme caution in sourcing water, advising that it be boiled or otherwise treated before consumption.

“In my travels around, I have seen persons having fun in the springs that are popping up all over the place, and a lot of domestic activities taking place in those springs. I urge the greatest caution,” he implored.