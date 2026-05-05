Prime Minister Underscores Reading As Key to Unlocking Citizens’ Economic Potential

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has underscored the critical importance of reading, noting that it is essential for citizens to realise their fullest potential as economic agents in today’s modern society.

He emphasised that when the vast majority of a population possesses the ability to read, literacy can be regarded as a public good – one that governments worldwide should actively pursue and enshrine as a fundamental right.

“We want to ensure that all our citizens are able to read. Otherwise, they will not be able to fully, effectively participate in society and unlock all the value that they should be able to get. Reading is critical,” Dr. Holness stated.

He made the remarks during a JIS News interview after reading a book titled ‘I Have Feelings’, by Cathryn O’Sullivan, to infant and primary-school students from Kingston and St. Andrew, in recognition of Read Across Jamaica Day.

The activity took place on the grounds of the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday (May 5).

Dr. Holness cautioned that reading is often taken for granted, pointing out that some parents mistakenly assume that once a child learns to speak, the ability to read will naturally follow.

He further explained that it is often only when the child begins to advance through different stages of the education system that their inability to read becomes apparent and, in some cases, underlying physical or intellectual disabilities are also discovered.

The Prime Minister noted that it is for this reason that the annual recognition of Read Across Jamaica Day is important.

“Read Across Jamaica is a point in time where the nation celebrates and brings into focus the issue of reading. It is designed to get parents and the entire society to focus on the very important human skill of reading,” Dr. Holness said.

He pointed out that reading is more than counting and recognising words; it is about comprehension and the articulation of thoughts.

“That is not something that is widely spread throughout the society… [but it] is a higher order skill that we want people to develop as they read,” Dr. Holness remarked.

He highlighted other benefits of reading, including therapy, and the development of diverse skills.

The Prime Minister emphasised that reading is rapidly evolving, with digital formats expanding access to information.

Dr. Holness encouraged broad participation in Read Across Jamaica Day, an initiative that invites public and private-sector agencies to visit schools and other institutions to read to children and inspire a lifelong love of reading.

Read Across Jamaica Day is being observed as part of Education Week 2026, running from May 3 to 9, under the theme ‘Literacy Resilience: Foundation of Nation-Building’.

As part of Read Across Jamaica Day activities, Education Specialist at United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Jamaica, Dr. Rebecca Tortello, explained that 100,000 supplements, titled ‘Ready and Resilient’, were distributed islandwide, with 50,000 delivered to schools in western parishes through The Gleaner’s Children’s Own publication.

The supplement serves as a psychosocial first-aid guide for children, aged three and above, featuring activities such as drawing, breathing exercises, self regulation techniques, and guidance on identifying trusted adults in their lives.