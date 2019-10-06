Prime Minister to Make Appeal for Investment in Green Climate Funding

Prime Minister Andrew Holness departed the island last night for the Green Climate Fund Private Investment for Climate Conference (GPIC) in Incheon, the Republic of Korea.

The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote speech on Monday, October 7 on the matter of raising the bar for private sector climate action. Prime Minister Holness will also lead a panel discussion on the subject of moving forward on climate ambitions.

The GPIC is a global marketplace where leading private sector actors including project sponsors, institutional investors, financial institutions, climate leaders, and the public sector will come together to accelerate climate action in developing countries.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness returns to the island on October 11. During his absence the Minister of National Security Hon. Dr. Horace Chang will be in charge of the Government.