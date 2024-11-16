| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
Ministry of Local Government and Community Month

Prime Minister, Their Excellencies Receive NIDS Card

By: Latonya Linton, November 16, 2024
NIDS
Share
Prime Minister, Their Excellencies Receive NIDS Card
Photo: Michael Sloley
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), accepts his national identification card from Chairman of the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA), Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, during the official launch of the NIRA at the Central Sorting Office (CSO) in Kingston on Friday (November 15). Looking on is Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck (second left), and Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon (second right).
Prime Minister, Their Excellencies Receive NIDS Card
Photo: Michael Sloley
Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, displays his National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) enrollment receipt as he exits the NIRA Centre, located at the Central Sorting Office (CSO) in Kingston on Friday (November 15).
Prime Minister, Their Excellencies Receive NIDS Card
Photo: Michael Sloley
Wife of the Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen, displays her National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) enrollment receipt as she exits the NIRA Centre, located at the Central Sorting Office (CSO) in Kingston on Friday (November 15).
Prime Minister, Their Excellencies Receive NIDS Card
Photo: Michael Sloley
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), displays his national identification card during the official launch of the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) at the NIRA Centre, Central Sorting Office (CSO) in Kingston on Friday (November 15). Looking on is Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck.
Prime Minister, Their Excellencies Receive NIDS Card
Photo: Michael Sloley
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), collects his identification card at the machine situated at the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) at the Central Sorting Office (CSO) in Kingston on Friday (November 15). Looking on (from left) are: Executive Director, Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), Dr. Christine Hendricks; Director General, Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry; Card Machine Operator, Rog-Jae Seymour; and NIRA Chairman, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin. The NIRA was officially launched on Friday.

The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, enrolled and received his identification (ID) card, under the National Identification System (NIDS), on Friday (November 15).

Their Excellencies, Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen, were the first to receive their NIDS cards at the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA), located at the Central Sorting Office (CSO) in Kingston, which was officially launched on Friday.

Also enrolling and collecting their cards were Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon; Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck; and Chairman of the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, Rev. Courtney Gordon.

A family of three, Patrice Seymour and her daughters, Russania Reno and Romelia Seymour, were also on hand to receive their cards.

Dr. Holness, in a brief address, encouraged all Jamaicans to participate “in this very important chapter in our nation, where every Jamaican can have a secure national ID.”

“The NIDS provides the basis on which we can now claim to be a digital society,” he said.

“We have several identification documents… we have passports, electoral IDs and we have our driver’s licence; but… none of them have the level of security that this card has,” the Prime Minister added.

Highlighting the card’s additional benefits, Dr. Holness said it allows for more expeditious digital transactions to be conducted and in a seamless way, due to the electronic identity verification feature.

For persons opening bank accounts, for example, the instantaneous verification of identification through NIDS eliminates the need for them to present two or more forms of identification, or have their identity confirmed by a Justice of the Peace (JP).

“This card has the ability to verify your identity on the spot. This will reduce, not just the type, but the cost of identity verification,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Last Updated: November 16, 2024