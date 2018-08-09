PM Has Temporary Oversight Responsibility for Science, Energy and Technology Portfolio

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), is greeted by President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, Luis Alberto Moreno, on his arrival at the IDB’s new country office at 6 Montrose Road in Kingston to participate in its official opening on Thursday (August 9). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), is greeted by President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, Luis Alberto Moreno, on his arrival at the IDB’s new country office at 6 Montrose Road in Kingston to participate in its official opening on Thursday (August 9).



Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, now has oversight responsibility for the Science, Energy and Technology portfolio.

Mr. Holness, who made the announcement today (August 9), informed that he took on this duty on Wednesday, albeit temporarily.

“It is only a temporary measure, but a useful measure because it has given me the opportunity to delve deeply into the operations of some of our bureaucratic structures,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the official opening of the Inter-American Development Bank’s New Kingston office at 6 Montrose Road.

Mr. Holness had taken over the Energy portfolio last month, following allegations of weaknesses in the governance and management at the State-run oil refinery, Petrojam; and other State agencies that fall under this purview.

Former Minister of Energy and Technology, Dr. Andrew Wheatley, resigned last week.