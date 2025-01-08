Prime Minister Says Government is Advancing Programmes to Improve Lives of Jamaicans

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to advance critical programmes designed to enhance the quality of life for Jamaicans.

He said his Administration remains resolute to the prudent management of the economy, noting that factors such as global inflation, weather events such as hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively impacted the cost of living.

Dr. Holness was addressing the fifth staging of the National Day of Prayer and the 19th staging of the Heal the Family, Heal the Nation annual gathering at the National Arena in Kingston, on January 8.

“Though the Government is not the cause of the prices going up, the Government is still responsible for the management of the economy, and one of the things that we are committed to doing is to make life easier for the households, so if it is the electricity that is going to make your life more difficult, the cost of it, we are going to do something about it,” the Prime Minister said.

“If it is the water bill that you face, we have been doing something about it, and for those of you who haven’t taken advantage of the amnesty, please do so; that will reduce your cost of living,” he added.

Dr. Holness said approximately $1 billion will be spent to boost agricultural production outputs, “so that you have more agricultural produce in the market, so that the price of it goes down”.

“Already, inflation has gone down to 3.9 per cent, coming from a high of 12 per cent. Transportation, another big cost in your consumption basket, and we have made sure to expand the JUTC (Jamaica Urban Transit Company) into other areas, so that the price that you pay is a subsidised and reduced price,” the Prime Minister said.

“So, we are doing everything that we can to bring down inflation and in particular food inflation. We want your household to afford a decent life and the basics in Jamaica. But it is not just in managing inflation that we have done well; our unemployment rate is at the lowest ever, at 3.6 per cent. We have never had that level of employment in the country before, but… I know for many of you there are still many youngsters out there who are not working,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted, too, that the Government has implemented programmes to engage more youngsters and bring them into the labour force. Also, he shared that the social pension programme for persons aged 75 years and older has been introduced to provide support to the country’s senior citizens.

Meanwhile, he informed that the country recorded a reduction in serious crimes in 2024, noting that there was a 19 per cent reduction in murders, which means that approximately 250 lives were saved.

“Your prayers had a lot to do with that,” he told the congregants.

He further urged Jamaicans to take a positive and hopeful outlook on life. “So, even though times are hard, we agree things are tough, but I want you to take a positive view, a hopeful view, not just reflect on yourselves but I also want you to reflect on the regional and global situation,” the Prime Minister said.

“I want you to appreciate, yes it rough here – not going to deny that – but count your blessings. God has been good to us; give God thanks,… maintain a positive attitude, meet life with an open arm, positive outlook; the glass is not half empty; it is only half empty when you are looking down to the bottom. For us, the glass must always be half full when we are looking up to the Lord,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the annual gathering brings Jamaicans together as a nation under God’s grace and guidance.

“I hold this event close to my heart and I look forward to it each year. It serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity we derive from our faith and the importance of seeking divine guidance and direction for the challenges and opportunities of the year ahead. I deeply value the prayers and reflections shared here, which inspire not only personal renewal but also a collective commitment to healing and uplifting our families and communities throughout the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, urged Jamaicans to unite to make the country a better place for all.

“We are a great people, we have many challenges but there are no challenges that we cannot overcome if we embrace the righteousness and the word of God and put God in the centre of everything that we do,” he said.