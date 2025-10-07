Prime Minister Pledges Continued Gov’t Support for Persons Affected by Linstead Shooting

Holness, has pledged the Government’s continued support for the relatives of victims affected by Sunday’s (October 5) gun attack at a family home in Commodore, Linstead, St. Catherine.

This, Dr. Holness noted, includes access to counselling services and assistance with any additional needs that may arise.

He was speaking during a visit to the family home on Monday (October 6).

“As I have met with some of the family members, I am seeing where there are needs, and some have even expressed particular support that they would require. So the entire Government will be mobilised to give support to the victims and the loved ones of the victims,” he said.

Dr. Holness further informed that a $2-million reward is being offered for information that could assist in advancing the investigation.

The Police reported that the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m., when several men—some allegedly dressed in police attire—entered a family yard and opened fire on the residents.

The attack claimed the lives of five individuals, including a four-year-old child, and left four others injured.

Dr. Holness extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift and full recovery to those injured in the tragic incident.

He described the gun attack as an “act of criminal terror”, stating that it was deliberately designed to elicit the highest level of fear within the community.

“As the families would have pointed out to me, they don’t feel safe, they want to move, they feel that there could be other attacks coming,” Dr. Holness said.

He emphasised the brazen nature of the attack, noting that it occurred despite an active police presence in Commodore at the time.

“This was designed to undermine the effectiveness of the State, because this area was not without policing. But these men felt that they were emboldened in a bare-faced way to come into this area and show that they are not in fear of the law and, in fact, they could commit a crime with impunity, and as if there would be no consequence for this crime being committed,” Dr. Holness said.

In response, he reiterated the directive issued by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, to members of the police force: they “must dedicate resources to this [incident] and focus on ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Dr. Holness noted that while the police force possesses the capacity to apprehend the perpetrators of Sunday’s multiple murder incident, the process could be significantly accelerated with the cooperation of citizens.

“Not just the citizens of this formerly quiet and peaceful district of Commodore, but the citizens generally. I’m certain that there is a Jamaican hearing my voice or in the hearing of my voice who would have information about what has happened and, with the greatest discretion, you can pass that information to the police,” Prime Minister Holness urged.