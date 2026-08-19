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Prime Minister Opens Alpha Mercy Historical Centre

By: Vanessa James, August 19, 2026
Tourism
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Prime Minister Opens Alpha Mercy Historical Centre
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (fourth right), cuts the ribbon to officially open the Alpha Mercy Historical Centre during a ceremony held on Tuesday (August 18) at the Alpha Campus in Kingston. Also participating are (from left), representing the Institute Leadership Team (ILT) of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Sister Pat Coward; Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; Bishop of Mandeville, Most Rev. John Persaud; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica, Marcia Tai Chun and Archbishop of Kingston, Most Rev. Kenneth D. Richards. The new centre, which was established partly through a $100-million investment from TEF, serves as a cultural and educational space designed to preserve national history, enrich Jamaica’s heritage and expand cultural tourism opportunities.
Prime Minister Opens Alpha Mercy Historical Centre
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (front row, right), watches a clip from a historical reenactment of the founding of the Alpha Campus during a tour of the Alpha Mercy Historical Centre as it was officially opened on Tuesday (August 18). He is joined by (from second right) Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and Archbishop of Kingston, Most Rev. Kenneth D. Richards. In the second row (from right) are Bishop of Mandeville, Most Rev. John Persaud; Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace, and Sister Shirley Chung.
Prime Minister Opens Alpha Mercy Historical Centre
Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), in conversation with Sister Grace Yap, Order of St. Francis (OSF), in the gift shop of the newly opened Alpha Mercy Historical Centre. The centre was officially opened during a ceremony held on Tuesday (August 18) at the Alpha Campus in Kingston. It was established partly through a $100-million investment from TEF and serves as a cultural and educational space designed to preserve national history, enrich Jamaica’s heritage and expand cultural tourism opportunities.

The Full Story

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, officially opened the Alpha Mercy Historical Centre, today (Aug. 18), honouring nearly 150 years of transformative service, social development and cultural contribution by the Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica.

The new museum, which was established partly through a $100-million investment from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), serves as a cultural and educational space designed to preserve national history, enrich Jamaica’s heritage and expand cultural tourism opportunities.

Speaking at the ceremony, held at the Alpha Campus in Kingston, Dr. Holness highlighted the importance of heritage preservation, noting that it is essential in fostering national pride and identity among young people.

“We must take the preservation of our history seriously. Our historical buildings, institutions, documents, traditions and stories are part of Jamaica’s national wealth,” he said.

“Once lost, many of them cannot be recovered. Preserving them is, therefore, not an exercise in nostalgia; it is an investment in identity, education and national confidence. Young Jamaicans should know the institutions that helped to shape their country,” the Prime Minister said.

Sister Paula Diann Marlin (right) leads Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness and other dignitaries on a tour of the newly opened Alpha Mercy Historical Centre. The centre was officially opened during a ceremony held on Tuesday (August 18) at the Alpha Campus in Kingston.

He commended the Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica for establishing the museum, noting that the initiative reflects their long-standing history of identifying and addressing societal needs.

“Before Jamaica had a government-led social welfare system, it was the churches and charitable organisations, institutions like the Sisters of Mercy that filled the gap and, indeed, provided the social welfare. They educated, they cared for the vulnerable, they created institutions and above all they placed service at the centre of their mission,” Dr. Holness said.

He stressed that the core philosophy of the Sisters of Mercy was built on the belief that a person’s birth circumstances should never limit their life’s potential.

The Prime Minister further urged that the nation should continue building systems capable of recognising potential in every Jamaican and providing pathways where ability, effort and ambition lead to real opportunity.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (second right) join Sister Shirley Chung (left) as she points to herself in a picture taken in 2004 of a group of 30 Sisters at Alpha. The occasion was a tour of the Alpha Mercy Historical Centre which was officially opened on Tuesday (August 18) during a ceremony held at the Alpha Campus in Kingston. At second left is Sister Mary Andrew Campbell, Franciscan Missionary Sister (FMS).

Executive Director of the TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace, expressed gratitude to the Sisters of Mercy for creating the historical centre, noting the opportunities it will provide for the tourism sector.

“We want to thank everybody who’s participated. Yes, TEF would have provided the funds, but… you are the ones that really make it happen. You really transform it and for that, we’re truly grateful,” he said.

“We look at our funds as not grants but investments that we expect to pay off handsomely from the growth in experiential tourism,” he continued.

The Alpha Mercy Historical Centre utilises technology to depict its history and features a media room with a historical reenactment of the institution’s founding, a collection of artefacts and documents, a gift shop and a Memorial Wall honouring the Sisters who dedicated their lives to service.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (right) describes the images that capture the various work carried out by the Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica, during a tour of the newly opened Alpha Mercy Historical Centre. Listening (from second right) are Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sisters of Mercy of Jamaica, Marcia Tai Chun and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. The centre was officially opened during a ceremony held on Tuesday (August 18) at the Alpha Campus in Kingston.
Last Updated: August 19, 2026