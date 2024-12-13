Prime Minister Officially Opens US$400m Princess Resorts in Hanover

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, officially opened the Princess Grand Jamaica and Princess Senses The Mangrove Resorts in Green Island, Hanover, on Thursday (December 12).

The resorts’ development, representing a US$400 million investment, promises to transform Jamaica’s tourism sector by creating sustainable economic growth and employment opportunities.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony, Dr. Holness had high praise for the resorts’ exceptional design.

Noting that every room offers a full view of the sea, he described the property as “one of the most beautiful hotels that I have seen.”

The Prime Minister commended the local workers, many of whom are from Hanover, who contributed to the construction of the resorts.

He also acknowledged the substantial risks involved in such a large-scale project, emphasising the critical role of economic stability in attracting investments.

“You can only get that understanding of risk if the Government and the economy in which you are investing [are] stable. Stability brings investment, and what this Administration has done is to provide, for the last nine years, a stable investment environment. This is the environment in which investors can take risks, and we are seeing it,” Dr. Holness stated.

The Prime Minister shared an optimistic outlook for the tourism sector by announcing that at least three new hotels are in the pipeline for development, with several others already under construction and plans for 500-900 additional rooms by existing resorts.

“This doesn’t mean that we should stand still. There is another step for the country to take, which is we need to pivot. Meaning not to give up the stability that we have gained, but now we need to put our next foot on the other rung of the ladder,” Dr. Holness declared.

He added that, going forward, the sector will strategically pivot to focus on speed and efficiency, as well as improving infrastructure to support more investment opportunities.

Prime Minister Holness further stated that most importantly, the sector will ensure that the people of Jamaica benefit from the stability, adding that, “those three things form the pivot.”

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, similarly celebrated the development and commended the management of the Princess brand for their confidence in Jamaica.

He acknowledged the transformative impact of the multimillion US dollar investment, which will create between 1,500 and 2,000 jobs for Jamaicans.

Mr. Bartlett also highlighted the resorts’ unique ecological integration of a mangrove forest, incorporated as part of its attraction.

“There’s no other hotel in the region that has a mangrove forest as part of its attraction. Princess is the first truly sustainable hotel development in Jamaica,” Minister Bartlett added.

The resorts aim to elevate the all-inclusive experience, with plans to introduce Jamaica’s first full-service casino by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Additionally, the development features a triple-generation plant and solar facilities, designed to significantly reduce energy consumption. The plant is powered by natural gas and has a reverse osmosis facility for water treatment.

Princess’ Managing Director, Enrico Pezzoli, stated that, currently, they employ over 1,400 staff, with plans to expand to 1,700 in the coming weeks.

He also highlighted their commitment to the community through initiatives such as adopting Green Island High School and Harding Hall Preparatory, as well as supporting local health facilities, such as Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea and Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital.

“We are committed to maintaining a long, lasting, solid relationship with this community,” Mr. Pezzoli assured.