Prime Minister Officially Commissions Phase One Of Ryne Park Water Supply Improvement Project

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (April 10), officially commissioned phase one of the Rhyne Park Water Supply Improvement Project in St. James.

Addressing residents, business interests and other stakeholders at Barrett Town All Age School, Dr. Holness said the facility, which will enhance the quality of life for residents, underscores the Government’s commitment to inclusive development and the provision of reliable public services for all Jamaicans.

The Prime Minister further emphasised the importance of water as a fundamental human right.

“Water is not a luxury. It is not a privilege. It is a basic human necessity, and ensuring access to clean, safe and consistent water is a responsibility that I take very seriously,” he maintained.

Dr. Holness expressed pride in the Government’s achievements over the past five years during which he said more than 150,000 Jamaicans gained improved access to water through targeted investments in critical infrastructure.

“This project is a clear signal of my Administration’s commitment to keeping the promises we have made to the Jamaican people,” he added.

Dr. Holness said the Rhyne Park water project not only represents a technical achievement, but also symbolises hope and progress for residents of the area and neighbouring communities.

“Every pipe laid, every tank installed and every connection made represents a family, a school, a business, a life improved,” he remarked.

The project is designed to enhance the water distribution network, ensuring that residents receive a consistent and reliable supply. It is part of a broader strategy to address water challenges experienced in various communities islandwide.

“This project is not just about infrastructure, it is about people. It is a victory for the residents of Rhyne Park and surrounding areas who have long faced challenges in accessing clean water. This is only the beginning. We will continue to work to extend access, improve quality and build out the infrastructure that our people deserve,” Dr. Holness stated.

He indicated that, going forward, the Government will remain focused on enhancing water services and addressing other pressing needs within the community.

“This is a moment for celebration, but it is also a call to action. We must continue to work together to ensure that every Jamaican has access to the basic necessities of life, including clean water,” Prime Minister Holness added.

The Rhyne Park Water Supply Improvement Project has garnered widespread support from community leaders and residents, who have expressed optimism about its transformative impact on their daily lives.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness said commissioning of the water project’s initial phase represents a critical milestone in the Government’s ongoing efforts to provide essential services to citizens.

He further reiterated the Administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the execution of public projects.

“Your Government does not just speak about transformation, we deliver it. We are committed to ensuring that every investment made serves the greater good of our citizens,” Prime Minister Holness declared.