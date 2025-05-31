Prime Minister Holness Urges National Preparedness as 2025 Hurricane Season Begins

Prime Minister Dr. The Most Honourable Andrew Holness is calling on all Jamaicans to take personal and collective responsibility as the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins tomorrow, June 1.

Reflecting on the impact of Hurricane Beryl in 2024, which affected several parishes, including Clarendon, Manchester, and St. Elizabeth, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of early preparedness and vigilance.

“Last year’s weather events were a clear reminder of our vulnerability as a small island developing state,” said Prime Minister Holness. “Hurricane Beryl significantly impacted several communities, disrupted livelihoods, and tested our national response. We must take the lessons from that experience and act with greater urgency this year.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government continues to invest heavily in improving the country’s disaster preparedness and response systems, including:

– National drain-cleaning and infrastructure works

– Strengthening emergency shelters and logistics

– Supporting affected families and farmers with recovery grants and materials

– Ongoing coordination with agencies like ODPEM and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica

However, he reminded the nation that preparedness is a shared responsibility.

“The Government is doing its part, but readiness must start at the household level,” said Prime Minister Holness. “Every Jamaican must take steps now to prepare their homes, their farms, and their communities. Preparation saves lives. It protects property. It makes all the difference.”

The Prime Minister also urged Jamaica’s agricultural and coastal sectors to take all necessary precautions to protect their livelihoods.

“Our farmers and fisherfolk are among the most vulnerable, and we urge you to secure equipment, livestock, vessels and store supplies in a safe and waterproof manner. Stay in touch with RADA and ODPEM for updated guidance.”

As the hurricane season unfolds, the Prime Minister called for national unity, readiness, and resilience:

“We cannot control the storms, but we can control our response. Let us remain vigilant, stay informed, and work together to protect what we’ve built and the people we love.”

The public is encouraged to follow official advisories and updates from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Meteorological Service of Jamaica and to avoid misinformation.