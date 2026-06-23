Prime Minister Holness to Visit Suriname and Guyana

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, departs Jamaica on Monday (June 22) to participate in the sixth edition of the Suriname Energy, Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition and to undertake an official visit to Guyana.

The Summit, being hosted by Suriname’s national energy, oil, and gas company, Staatsolie, will be held in Paramaribo from June 23 to 26, under the theme ‘Unlocking Energy, Empowering Nations’.

It will bring together the global and regional energy community, offering stakeholders the opportunity to engage with government representatives, major operators, licence holders, contractors, service companies, and the full value chain of Suriname’s globally significant energy and offshore sector.

Dr. Holness is among several featured Caribbean speakers scheduled to address the Summit.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s National Communications Network (NCN) has announced that the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the country from June 25 to 26.

NCN stated that during the visit, Dr. Holness will meet with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and senior officials of the government.

It noted that discussions are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation in areas such as agriculture and energy as well as regional matters of concern.

NCN added that Dr. Holness is also scheduled to attend the International Building Expo 2026, which opens on June 25.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, will assume responsibility for the Government.

Prime Minister Holness is scheduled to return to the island on Saturday, June 27.