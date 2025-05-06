Prime Minister Holness Reaffirms Jamaica’s Commitment To Justice and Public Safety

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to upholding the principles of law and order while ensuring the protection of all citizens.

Dr. Holness, who was speaking during the East Central St James Scholarship Programme Fundraiser at the Iberostar Hotel on Saturday (May 3), said “the Government strongly believes in the primacy of law and order and the fundamental human rights that underpin our society”.

“These rights must be protected equally for all Jamaicans, including our security forces. There can be no debate or distinction about which life is more important. Every life matters,” he noted.

Dr. Holness also underscored that the Government’s approach to crime is rooted in due process and respect for human rights.

“We recognise that the preservation of rights must include the rights of victims, the rights of innocent Jamaicans to live in safety, and the rights of our security personnel to carry out their duties without resorting to violence or extrajudicial actions,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness warned criminal elements that “there will be no safe haven, whether within Jamaica or beyond our shores”.

“We know who you are, and we are committed to finding you. If you are prepared to go out there and take lives, know that you will be brought to justice. Our security forces are working tirelessly, and we have the full support of our international partners to ensure that no criminal escapes the reach of the law,” he declared.

Dr. Holness further emphasised the Government’s resolve to pursue those who seek to evade justice overseas.

“Jamaica has been working closely with international law-enforcement agencies, [including INTERPOL and regional partners], to track and apprehend fugitives. We will not rest until every criminal is accounted for and brought to justice, regardless of where they attempt to hide,” he maintained.

Prime Minister Holness, in outlining recent strategic measures, highlighted legislative amendments designed to strengthen penalties for serious crimes.

The House of Representatives recently approved amendments to three pieces of legislation, laying the groundwork for a new sentencing regime in Jamaica.

These include the Offences Against the Person (Amendment) Bill, the Criminal Justice (Administration) (Amendment) Bill, and the Child Care and Protection (Amendment) Bill. Under these changes, capital murder will carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years before parole eligibility.

“Our goal is to ensure that the punishment reflects the gravity of these offences,” Dr. Holness explained.

This, he added, is intended to serve as a strong deterrent and reinforce the Government’s zero-tolerance stance on violent crime.

“These measures are part of a broader, deliberate strategy; not overnight initiatives, but a cumulative and coordinated effort to reduce crime and restore confidence in our justice system,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Dr. Holness described these efforts as “strategic actions” that form part of a larger, multifaceted plan.

“It’s a deliberate chess move by this Administration, where all the pieces are coming together – law enforcement, legislative reform, community engagement, and international cooperation. This integrated approach is designed to produce tangible results, including a reduction in crime rates and a safer Jamaica for all,” the Prime Minister maintained.