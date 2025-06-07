Prime Minister Holness Presents Six Additional Housing Units to Needy Jamaicans Under NSHP

Six deserving beneficiaries in Southern Trelawny are now the proud recipients of housing units provided under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

The recipients received the keys to their new homes from Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness on Friday (June 6).

Speaking at the handover ceremony for a three-bedroom unit to Ivylin Thompson, in Brampton District, Dr. Holness said the economy now generates sufficient revenue to facilitate the implementation of the programme and other infrastructural projects across the island.

“We can do this because finally we have an economy that generates enough revenues that we can make an allocation in the national budget to do this,” Dr. Holness said.

He also reassured citizens that their worries concerning water are being diligently tackled, as 52 water supply improvement projects are either in the groundbreaking or commissioning stages.

“There is hope and that is what the electorate ought to pay attention to… there has been a profound change in Jamaica that yes, we now have the budget, [and] we don’t have to borrow to do it. [However], these things do take time, because you the very electorate has placed on government the requirement for these things to be done… in such a way that you can verify the integrity, accountability and probity,” the Prime Minister said.

For her part, a tearful Ms. Thompson conveyed her profound gratitude for her new house.

The 75-year-old, who serves as the caretaker for her mentally challenged son, stated that she had always yearned for a residence of her own, but that aspiration had eluded her until now.

“Today I can stand tall to be a recipient of this house. Gratitude is a must, and I want to tell you, I will do everything to care and preserve this structure. Thanks also to the contractors and other persons who really put this structure together. Prime Minister, you have brought a ray of sunshine into my life, for this, I can smile today,” she stated.

“I feel honoured and blessed to be the owner of this house. May God continue to bless you as you continue to make Jamaica a [ great] place to live. Thanks again, sir,” Ms. Thompson said.

Dr. Holness also presented housing units to beneficiaries in Freeman’s Hall, Cotton Tree, Durham, St. Vincent District, and Warsop.