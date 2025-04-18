Photos: Prime Minister Holness Meets With Fr. Richard Ho Lung April 18, 2025 Listen Community Share Photo: Michael SloleyPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), listens to a point being made by Founder, Missionaries of the Poor, Father Richard Ho Lung, when he visited the charity organisation on Tower Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (April 16). Photo: Michael SloleyPrime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), in discussion with Founder, Missionaries of the Poor, Father Richard Ho Lung, when he visited the charity organisation on Tower Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (April 16).