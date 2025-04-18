| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Photos: Prime Minister Holness Meets With Fr. Richard Ho Lung

April 18, 2025
Community
Photo: Michael Sloley
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), listens to a point being made by Founder, Missionaries of the Poor, Father Richard Ho Lung, when he visited the charity organisation on Tower Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (April 16).
Photo: Michael Sloley
Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (right), in discussion with Founder, Missionaries of the Poor, Father Richard Ho Lung, when he visited the charity organisation on Tower Street in downtown Kingston on Wednesday (April 16).
