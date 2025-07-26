Prime Minister Holness Lauds Restaurants of Jamaica as Key Economic Partner

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has lauded Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ)—operators of the KFC and Pizza Hut franchises—as a key partner in national economic development, particularly as the company opened its 42nd location in the historic town of Black River, St. Elizabeth.

“KFC is indeed a true Jamaican company. They are more than just a brand [they are also] a partner in our national development,” he said during the KFC restaurant’s grand opening on Saturday (July 26).

Dr. Holness noted that ROJ has invested over $355 million in the new Black River location, creating 65 new jobs for families across St. Elizabeth—Jamaica’s ‘breadbasket’ parish.

He emphasised that the opening holds special significance as it coincides with ROJ’s 50th anniversary, marking a half-century of deepening cultural integration and economic contribution to national development.

“The KFC brand has woven itself into the Jamaican identity. That is what we mean when we say they are a trusted partner in Jamaica’s development. Aside from taking care of their staff and producing an exceptionally well tasting product, ROJ has consistently gone beyond the profit to deliver purpose,” Dr. Holness stated.

He highlighted ROJ’s sustained community engagement across multiple sectors, noting its consistent support for educational initiatives such as the National Reading Competition and National Child Month activities.

Dr. Holness further indicated that the organisation has partnered with the Jamaica Library Service to establish reading rooms and homework centres—safe, supportive spaces where children can learn, grow, and thrive.

He noted that, as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, ROJ awarded $100,000 education grants to 50 children of employees, alongside its ongoing support for youth development initiatives

“They also have the Add Hope programme, which was launched in 2018, that has contributed $50 million to feeding initiatives across Jamaica. They have donated $7.4 million to the Ministry of Education’s school feeding programme, feeding 3,500 students across 35 schools,” Dr. Holness said.

He also noted that ROJ has been a major patron of youth development, investing tens of millions in sponsorship for ISSA schoolboy football, youth basketball leagues, and other grassroots programmes.

Dr. Holness further indicated that the entity supports cultural and community events—including Independence celebrations, carnival, church harvests, “and even my Prime Minister’s Christmas treats, supporting [youngsters] from children’s homes… all across… the Corporate Area.”

For his part, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, said the $355 million investment reflects ROJ’s confidence in St. Elizabeth’s growth potential.

He stated that the restaurant exemplifies what happens when private sector confidence aligns with government-driven economic performance and stability.

Senator Hill added that this will contribute to Black River’s ongoing transformation—advancing infrastructure, tourism, and digital innovation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, noted KFC’s strong linkages with local farmers.

He emphasised that ROJ has long sourced key ingredients—such as chicken and vegetables—from Jamaican farmers

“You have some farmers who’ve done very well because KFC has engaged them in long-term contracts that have allowed them to invest and expand. That is a model that we have to replicate right across Jamaica,” said Mr. Green, who is also Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western.

Managing Director of ROJ, Mark Myers, outlined that the company’s nationwide investments total nearly $15 billion, employing close to 3,000 Jamaicans.

He said with 28 of its 42 locations outside Kingston, ROJ is planning further expansion into Morant Bay in St. Thomas and Salem in St. Ann.