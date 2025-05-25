Prime Minister Holness Gifts Laptop to Emerging Music Producer

In a move underscoring his commitment to empowering young creatives, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has gifted a specialised laptop to a young music producer from Lime Tree Lane in St. Andrew.

The device was handed over to Junior McGregor, who heads L3L Records, during the Prime Minister’s visit to his recording studio on Labour Day (May 23).

Dr. Holness recalled that on a previous occasion, he had the opportunity to engage with Mr. McGregor, noting that he was impressed with his vision and determination.

“You have decided that music is your path, the creative stream is your path; and I like the fact that with the little resources you have, you have built a studio,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

“But you did say to me, that you would like a proper laptop, with all the specs to do music editing and, I suspect, video editing as well. So we went out [and got one],” he added.

Dr. Holness challenged the producer to ensure that he makes positive music that will uplift the community.

Mr. McGregor expressed gratitude for the device, and assured the Prime Minister that he was already producing positive tracks.

The music producer played a sample of his track, ‘Pressure’, by King Aseer and Denuu, to highlight this point.

“We have a [few] more… well; it’s mostly positive [music],” he stated.