Prime Minister Holness Commissions $230M Troy Bridge

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (June 5), officially commissioned the new $230 million Troy Bridge, which links the Troy to Oxford main road at the Manchester/Trelawny border.

The completion of this vital infrastructure project restores a critical crossing lost to Tropical Storm Grace in 2021, bringing an end to nearly five years of disruption for residents, farmers and students in the surrounding communities.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Dr. Holness emphasised that the occasion was more than a construction milestone.

He described the bridge as a symbol of restored “connection, resilience, and dignity” for the many residents, farmers, and students who rely on this corridor each day.

“We gather to celebrate the opening of a bridge. But in truth, we are celebrating something much greater than a bridge. We are celebrating reconnection. We are celebrating resilience. We are celebrating the triumph of persistence over delay,” the Prime Minister stated.

He added, “for the people of this area, the Troy Bridge is not simply a physical structure, it is part of the history of this community and part of the story of Jamaica itself.”

Dr. Holness emphasised that the collapse of the original bridge after Tropical Storm Grace was far more than a mere inconvenience—citing it as a profound disruption to entire lives.

He highlighted that students were forced to travel long distances to reach school, while farmers faced sharply increased transportation costs, making it far more difficult to take their produce to market.

“It took us almost five years to build a replacement bridge. Why did the bridge take so long to be fixed? Well, the answer lies in the systems governments use to ensure that public funds are spent [responsibly] over many decades,” Dr. Holness explained.

He noted that the original bridge, constructed in 1869 by the colonial government, had withstood numerous major hurricanes for more than 150 years.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new investment will endure just as long.

“Let Troy be a lesson to Jamaica. This bridge now stands as a symbol of renewal, a symbol of the importance of infrastructure in national development and perhaps, most importantly, a symbol of our determination to build a Jamaica where government works, not only carefully but effectively, not only responsibly but urgently, not only according to process, but in service of the people,” Dr. Holness underscored.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, stated that the opening signified the restoration of a vital link—one that residents, students, farmers, taxi operators, businesses, and emergency services have relied upon for decades.

He recalled that during his visits to the area over the years, residents consistently shared stories of the hardships they endured in the absence of the bridge.

Mr. Morgan pointed out that the project represents a significant investment of taxpayers’ money—one designed to benefit future generations—and expressed gratitude to residents for their patience throughout the construction period.

“We’re not just marking the completion of a project, we’re reconnecting communities and restoring access and, more importantly, we’ve built a bridge [designed] to last,” he underscored.

The true impact of the project was deeply felt by residents in attendance. Local resident, Icilyn Robinson, expressed joy at its completion, noting that the new bridge will make it easier for people to travel to nearby communities to purchase food and conduct business.

She added that the structure is a long-awaited improvement—one that will significantly enhance daily life for residents of Trelawny and Manchester.