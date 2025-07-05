Prime Minister Holness Champions Regional Collaboration to Advance Public Health

Jamaica’s Prime Minister and Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reiterated the importance of regional cooperation in advancing health and wellness.

Speaking during the awards ceremony for the 18th CARICOM Road Races in Montego Bay, St. James, on Saturday (July 5), Dr. Holness noted that health, “is not just a personal responsibility, but a regional priority.”

“With non-communicable diseases (NCDs) placing enormous strain on our families, our economies and our healthcare system, we must embrace a culture of prevention. One that champions healthy living, movement and mindfulness,” he emphasised.

Dr. Holness, who participated in the event, emphasised that activities like the CARICOM Road Races are essential to fostering a culture of prevention and healthy living across the Caribbean.

He said the staging “is particularly special, because it is Jamaica’s signature event to commemorate CARICOM Day, which is observed on July 4.

The Prime Minister added that, “CARICOM Day is more than a date on the calendar; it is a moment for reflection and renewal.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness called for increased investment in structured sports development and physical education to strengthen youth engagement.

“If we are serious about unlocking the full potential of our young people, then we must invest deliberately and strategically in school-based physical education, community sports programmes and regional talent exchange initiatives,” he stated.

Dr. Holness noted that the Caribbean continues to demonstrate strong potential in sports and underscored the importance of harnessing this through strategic infrastructure and regional collaboration.

“The Caribbean is brimming with talent. Our athletes have already shown the world what we can achieve. Now we must build the systems and pathways that ensure every young person has a chance to rise,” he maintained.

Dr. Holness thanked all the participants and praised the regional collaboration and support from private sector partners, pointing out that, “Your involvement sends a strong message that Caribbean development is not just the responsibility of governments, but of every one of us.”

CARICOM General Secretary, Dr. Carla Barnett, also underscored the importance of the road races in promoting a healthy lifestyle and community engagement.

She noted that the races underscore CARICOM’s longstanding focus on combatting NCDs through public health initiatives.

“[They reflect], in many ways, the emphasis that we have been putting in CARICOM and in our member states on living healthy, eating well and becoming involved in active lifestyles, so that we can better treat with the NCD crisis that we are experiencing in the community,” she said.

Dr. Barnett also praised Jamaica’s role in hosting the event and congratulated all the participants while urging continued focus on health and wellness.

Several participants from across the Caribbean took part in the 10K and 5K runs, as well as the 5K walks.

Prime Minister Holness was joined by several Ministers of Government, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, and Minister of State in the same Ministry, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton; and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Hon. Olivia Grange.

Also participating was Mayor of Montego Bay and St. James Municipal Corporation Chairman, Councillor Richard Vernon.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Romany and Alexia John topped the podium in the men’s and women’s 10K run, respectively, each receiving a prize of US$1,000.

The second and third-place finishers earned US$500 and US$250, respectively. Athletes participating in the 10K race also competed for the CARICOM Chairman’s Trophy (Male) and the CARICOM Secretary-General’s Trophy (Female).

The CARICOM Road Races preceded the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which is being hosted in Montego Bay from July 6 to 8.