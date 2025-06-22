Prime Minister Holness Breaks Ground for More Than Two Thousand Houses to be Built on Landmark Longville Meadows Housing Development in Clarendon

“Every home we build takes a family out of uncertainty and into stability. Every home we build moves a family from poverty to prosperity,” Prime Minster Holness

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, who also serves as Minister of Housing, continues to advance low-income housing development with the groundbreaking of the Longville Meadows Housing Development in Clarendon.

It marks the start of one of the largest and most impactful projects in the history of the National Housing Trust (NHT).

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday (June 20, 2025), Prime Minister Holness described the project as a transformative investment in housing, infrastructure, and the dignity of the Jamaican people.

Dr Holness reiterated the NHT’s long-standing role in Clarendon, which began in 1977 and has already delivered over 9,000 housing solutions in the parish.

This new development continues that legacy, with an additional 9,000 homes planned over the next decade.

“Every home we build takes a family out of uncertainty and into stability. Every home we build moves a family from poverty to prosperity. It is no accident that this groundbreaking is taking place here in Clarendon. With its strategic location between Kingston and Mandeville and its growing population and commercial activity, Clarendon is ripe for structured development.”

The Prime Minister said the development will deliver 2,064 new housing units under a joint effort between the NHT and Gore Development Limited through the Modified Guaranteed Purchase Programme.

The housing mix comprises 692 two-bedroom units and 1,372 one-bedroom units, designed to meet growing demand while supported by modern infrastructure, including paved roads with traffic signage, a portable water system, a reliable electrical grid, a stormwater drainage system, and a centralised sewage treatment facility.

Prime Minister Holness also emphasised that the project is not just about housing but about building a thriving and sustainable community.

“Beyond building homes, we are building an entire community. Importantly, this development will include green spaces and recreational facilities, which are essential components in promoting healthy lifestyles, environmental sustainability, and social cohesion. These amenities are part of our deliberate planning to ensure that Jamaicans live not just in shelters but in communities of pride and purpose.”

Longville Meadows will serve as a model for orderly urbanisation and sustainable development, reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise and expand Jamaica’s housing sector through innovation and partnership.

The Modified GPP allows the NHT and Gore to pool resources for larger-scale, efficient developments.