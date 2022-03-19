Prime Minister Hands Over Housing Unit to Resident in St. Ann

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness handed over a housing unit in Rural Retreat, Claremont in St. Ann, on Friday (March 18).

The house was constructed under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), which falls under the umbrella of the broader Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme being spearheaded by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

It was built at a cost of $4.2 million, and consists of two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a bathroom, and a living room.

Prime Minister Holness in his remarks, informed that there are an estimated 6300 cases of persons “who are really in need of housing assistance, in the worst circumstances right throughout Jamaica.”

“We will have more data as to exactly what the need is when we complete the [national] census which will start this year. The census will give us better housing data as to where the real needs are, the people who are living in the worst of the worst situations without income and prospects for better,” Mr. Holness said.

“Once we have that data, then we are going to do some tweaking to the programme to ensure that we are better targeting [beneficiaries], but for now, I think using the political and civic leadership to identify beneficiaries and then verifying that they actually need it is a very good measure,” he added.

Mr. Holness informed that by the end of June this year, the aim is to complete some 315 NSHP housing units, “and then we will start the new round shortly thereafter. Now I am confident that we can do that, and I am confident that the next round we could increase the amount to about 500 units…. That’s a long way towards 6000, but at least we are on our way.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness in congratulating beneficiary, Andria Riley, noted that while the home was a gift, it was not free, as in return she is expected to be a model citizen in her community.

“We ask that you be a beacon of hope in the community, we ask that your family participate in the civic development of the country. It would be a real loss if you benefited from this investment and somehow your children got involved in gangs and guns and all the things that are creating problems. So, we ask you to be a leader, be a model and to be the beacon of hope and transformation in the community,” he stressed.

“Others who are looking on saying ‘when will it be my turn and why not me’, I thank you for your patience, thank you for your understanding and I say to you there is hope, have faith,” he encouraged.

In her remarks, Ms. Riley noted, “I must say thanks to God for giving me this opportunity to stand here today … Mr. Prime Minister, I must also thank you for this blessing, it is an honour to stand here today and be the recipient of this beautiful house and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Today, I can say you have renewed and restored hope,” she said.