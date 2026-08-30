Prime Minister Hands Over House to North Trelawny Resident

An elderly resident, Dunstan Butterfield, became the owner of a new house on Friday (August 28), following the handover of his unit under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness presented the keys during a ribbon cutting ceremony held at Bounty Hall in Northern Trelawny.

In his remarks, Dr. Holness said, “seeing the joy on his [Mr. Butterfield’s] face as he stepped into his new home is what this work is about”.

“Congratulations Mr. Butterfield may your new home be filled with peace, love, and many beautiful memories,” he stated.

“We are improving living conditions and giving Jamaicans a stronger foundation for the future,” he added.

For Mr. Butterfield, a senior citizen who had spent years navigating a severely compromised living situation, the intervention marks the end of what he described as a seemingly hopeless chapter.

“I was living in a [run down place] for a long time, and honestly, there were days when it felt like things would never get better. To go from there, to stand inside a brand-new house of my own is a miracle. I want to say thanks to all those who made this possible,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North Trelawny, Hon. Tova Hamilton said that targeted social interventions are critical for stabilising rural communities, where economic opportunities can be scarce and housing security remains a significant hurdle for aging or low-income residents.

The NSHP operates under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development. It targets low-income families, elderly individuals, and disabled citizens who lack the financial means to construct safe, structurally sound dwellings.

By replacing dilapidated structures with modern, concrete modular homes, the administration hopes to foster community stability and reduce the socioeconomic vulnerabilities that often drive informal settlements.